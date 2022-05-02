WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) An organization founded back in the early 1900s and comprised of more than two hundred businesses, held its annual conference at Oglebay Resort on Monday.

The Manufacturing and Growth Summit kicked off at the Glessner Room at Wilson Lodge, the event put on by the West Virginia Manufacturing Association.

A dinner and reception were held in the evening with the conference getting underway tomorrow and lasting throughout the day.

It will feature experts on a wide range of topics including strengthening the manufacturing industry in the Mountain State.