Restaurants, Coffee Shops, and other small businesses in the Wheeling Area, now have a great opportunity to showcase their work.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off “The Network Cafe” earlier today at Greco’s Restaurant.

The program invites members to link up for lunch or coffee at a member business to share their latest updates.

Chamber members say that it’s a great networking opportunity for local businesses.

“What it will do is bring awareness to some smaller business establishments that don’t have as much of a marketing budget. If we bring our people there for an event. So they can contact us at Wheeling Chamber. com to find out if they want to be a host sight. But we are hopeful that this will go on for a long time and make an opportunity for businesses to grow and flourish,” says Mike Howard, Wheeling Area Chamber.

The Chambers welcomed their newest member, Greco’s Restaurant with a ribbon cutting ceremony as they hosted the first ” Network Cafe” this afternoon.