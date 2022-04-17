WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) After a devastating water break that flooded the North Wheeling Dream Center more than a year ago, the building has undergone some major changes.

Pastor Darrell Cummings says they’ve come a long way, but still have a long way to go.

They’ve replaced two of the six roof levels, installed a new sprinkler system and still have some plumbing to do.

“We’re getting ready to move to more of the cosmetic work so it probably looks worse than what it really is, kind of beat up after surgery. But the healing process has begun. And we hope, god be our helper, we hope to be able to have people come in for the Adopt A Student program in August.”

Rev. Darrell Cummings says that they would receive any donations. You can go to their website, BethlehemApostolicTemple.org to see different ways to donate electronically.