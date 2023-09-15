WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the wonder of Christmas morning captured in ballet form.

The Nutcracker’s stunning sets, intricate dances and memorable music are coming to the Capitol Theatre—and your child can be a part of it.

Talmi Entertainment is touring the show in 86 cities, and is looking for local young talent for their Wheeling production on November 27th.

Any dance student age 6 to 17 can try out at the Oglebay Institute School of Dance this Monday from 7 to 9.

The Institute’s director says the 86-city tour isn’t just about performing a 19th century classic—it’s about bringing peace through an international cast.

“And our local kids will be able to dance with international dancers. I hear they’re bringing in people from France and from China, Italy, and I’m sure Russia and the Ukraine.” Cheryl Pompeo, Director, Oglebay Institute School of Dance

You can secure your child’s spot in the audition line by heading to Nutcracker dot com to sign up.

They just ask that girls wear black and pink, and boys wear black and white.