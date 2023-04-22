WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreations along with the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority hosted an Earth Day Community Block Party at the Wheeling Artisan Center with food, vendors, and fun.

Most importantly, organizations from around the community, like Grow Ohio Valley came together to educate.

“I think it’s so important to have these resources in one place because, you know, I think a lot of people want to help the earth. They want to make sure that our future is safe for our children. But it’s hard. There’s a lot of information out there. And, you know, you don’t necessarily know what local resources there are.” Corbin Lanker – Education AmeriCorp, Grow Ohio Valley

Grow Ohio Valley was showing off how to compost, while others showed how long different types of waste take to decompose.

The event takes place all day from 1pm – 10pm with a Moon River Star Watch scheduled at the end of the night to really take in what Earth Day is all about.

”It just gives me hope. And it’s so lovely to see people who are similarly passionate about making sure our future is safe for our kids and generations to come.” Corbin Lanker – Education AmeriCorp, Grow Ohio Valley

Anyone interested in being involved with Grow Ohio Valley can email them at volunteer@growov.org to celebrate the beauty of our planet nit just today, but every day.