OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Salvation Army is celebrating National Donut Day in Wheeling Friday.

The Salvation Army will have Holey Rollers Donut Truck in Wheeling at 140 16th Street, passing out FREE donuts and Coffee. (While supplies last). The Salvation Army will also be In Moundsville at Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union on Lafayette Avenue, passing out FREE donuts and Coffee (While supplies last) from the Emergency Assistance Truck.

The sweet holiday is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who traveled to the front lines in WWI, where they provided essential goods and sweet treats to troops to boost morale. More than a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving on the front lines, now through a wide range of social services for America’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

The event is Friday, June 3 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. (While supplies last)

For more information about National Donut Day or downloading the Donut Lassies’ original recipe, visit salarmy.us/DonutDay .

About The Salvation Army USA

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.