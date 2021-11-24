The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling gets 46 turkeys for a gift this holiday season

WHEELING, W.Va. — (WTRF) The odds are great this year that the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will have plenty of turkeys to go around this holiday season.

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack donated 46 turkeys totaling nearly $1,000 in the form of vouchers to the soup kitchen this year to make sure that those less fortunate could still have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

They’ll also be able to use these vouchers for the upcoming holidays and into 2022.

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack Regional President & General Manager Kim Florence says it’s important for Wheeling Island to give back.

“The Soup Kitchen is great place to get people together, to gather, to socialize, especially for those who don’t have someone to spend the holiday season with. And providing a good meal and hot food to them and this donation will help do that.” Kim Florence, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

“Thank you, Wheeling Island very, very much for everything that you do for us. Not only the vouchers, but throughout the year. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know. So, thank you. again.” Laura Mendoza, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

The Soup Kitchen has provided warm meals and companionship as part of their mission to feed the hungry since 1982.