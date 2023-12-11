The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Wheeling, West Virginia.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to WesBanco Arena on April 26 & 27.

If you buy tickets early you will get $5 off all tickets plus a free pit pass will be included with every ticket purchased (a $15 value)

Tickets for pre-sale start on Tuesday December 12, 2024 at 10am – Thursday, December 14, 2024 at 11:59pm with the code WBCO24.

Get your tickets here.

The Pit Pass gets fans early entry to the Pit Party where they can walk on the dirt track, see the trucks up close, get autographs from the drivers and take photos. After December 24, pit passes can be purchased for $15.

“This year’s event will include several trucks never seen before at WesBanco Arena. The line-up features the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, the bulldozer-themed Dozer, the kids’ toy-themed Blockhead and more, including 2023 Tour Champion Tailgator,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “THIS is the premier monster truck event that always includes lots of big dirt jumps, old-school crush cars and racing that is just as exciting as the monster truck freestyle.”

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is described as a high standard of production resulting in a renewed spirit of excitement and creativity that most venues and fans haven’t seen for years. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour prides itself on delivering quality, safe and exciting events with professional standards in place.