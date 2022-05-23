WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling will kick off its free summer entertainment beginning this week with the first Waterfront Wednesday concert of the year.

The Trainjumpers are slated to take to the Heritage Port stage at 7 p.m., the band performing a variety of country tunes.

At 9:30 p.m., Friday, at Warwood’s Garden Park, Free Movie Night will feature ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

Before the movie screening, Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free evening swim from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Warwood Pool.

There will be craft activities, free popcorn and concessions will be available for purchase.

Also on Wednesday, the City of Wheeling, in partnership with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Wheelhouse Creative and Blame My Roots will host a lunchtime event to distribute the 2022 Summer Event Guides.

The public is invited to stop by WesBanco Arena from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to pick up a guide, have a few Budget Saver twin-pops, and listen to country hits by Gage Joesph.

The Salvation Army will also be selling pepperoni rolls as part of their Hope Rolls On fundraiser.

To view the full summer schedule visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WheelingWV for updates.