The Wheeling Police Department Is The Recipient Of An Unexpected Act Of Kindness

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) A Florida man is hoping that a motorcycle trek across America will raise awareness and show support for law enforcement everywhere.

Today, Former Lieutenant Matthew Nechodom of the Gainesville Police Department stopped at the Wheeling Police Department and brought officers and civilian staff lunch.

Nechodom will travel over the next 23 days taking lunch to more than 27 agencies.

He says during the end of his career random strangers would bring his department lunch to boost morale among the officers and that stuck with him.

The police veteran is hoping that his Lunch For Law Enforcement campaign will encourage more people to rally around law enforcement in their own communities.

According to Nechodom, “The silent majority supports their police department. The purpose that they become a little more vocal, that they reach out to their local law enforcement. Show them, tell them how much they’re appreciated.”

Nechodom says he is also providing lunch to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department later this week.

He says he will ride a total of 4,200 milles.

His trip ends in Seattle, Washington.

You can go to Nechodom’s Facebook page for more information.