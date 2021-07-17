There will be no “Little Italy” at this year’s Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The long-awaited return of the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage festival is less than two weeks away.



The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the iconic event last summer.



This will be the 38th year for the festival, but there will be some changes this time around.

New for this year is the Italian Village, which will be in the 12th street area and will feature tables, umbrellas, and tons of great Italian food with a different offering each day.



Unfortunately, the much-loved Little Italy won’t be back this year, but it isn’t gone forever.

“We know a lot of people missed Little Italy, and unfortunately this year we weren’t able to pull it off because of COVID and some drainage issues in the area where we have little Italy. So for 2022 we’re planning on bringing it back. And we know people love the traditional food, the great wine. And so it’s set, for 2022 we will have a Little Italy.” Crissy Clutter, Board Member, Italian Festival

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will run from Friday July 23rd, until Sunday July 25th.

