Tickets available for Wheeling Park High School’s Festival of Sound holiday concert

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s that time of year once again when the students at Wheeling Park High School perform for the Festival of Sound holiday concert extravaganza. 

The highly-anticipated event returned Friday, and more performances will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center Wheeling Park High School. 

Ensembles performing this year include Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Winds, and Steel Drum Band. Last year was the first time in more than two and a half decades where the Festival of Sound did not happen. Now, everyone gets to enjoy its return. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $7 for students. 

