Experience a night of nonstop laughter at Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium at Wilson Lodge as the highly anticipated LOL Comedy Show returns on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

This year, Oglebay presents three seasoned jokesters, each bringing their unique style and flavor of comedy to the stage.

Ryan Conner, a Top 10 finalist on the recent season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden, will have you rolling in the aisles with his hilarious jokes. Helen Wildly, who has been recognized as the “Best of” in Pittsburgh, Seattle and Raleigh, has performed at numerous comedy festivals and is guaranteed to keep you entertained. Bryan Morton, named Funniest of the Tri-Cities in 2017, has shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Nate Bargatze, Tim Dillon, Joe Zimmerman, and Chris Kattan.

Doors to Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium at Wilson Lodge will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, with the comedy show kicking off at 8 p.m. The cost of admission is $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased here.

The show is for 18 years and older.

For hospitality service personnel, Oglebay is offering special weekend packages starting at $199 per person. These packages include admission to a delightful musical performance by Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band on Friday, followed by the side-splitting laughter of the LOL Comedy Show on Saturday. In addition, guests will enjoy breakfast & brunch buffets at Ihlenfeld Dining Room, as well as complimentary access to winter park activities, including admission to the Good Zoo. To make a reservation for one of these overnight packages, visit oglebay.com/servicepersonnel/ or call 877-436-1797.