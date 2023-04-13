WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a show of elevation, endurance and electricity coursing through six miles of downtown Wheeling.

The Tough as Nails Urban Challenge is back for a third time to give the city a running start for the summer season.

It’s a race that tests far more than just agility, with 27 obstacles scattered along hundreds of feet of elevation.

Previous years have included carrying sandbags, wading through icy water and leaping over hurdles…but just hear what this year will throw your way.

We’ll have participants run through the OVMC building, with some new obstacles inside the building, and then another new obstacle is a worm crawl obstacle where people are going to have to crawl under some wire for about 30 feet…We feel it’s going to be a great blend of challenging people, their strength, agility and just overall physical condition. Eric Anderson, Race Director, Tough as Nails Urban Challenge

The pool on Grandview Street will also be host to a floating bridge over the water.

While they’re expecting over 500 people to prove they’re Friendly City-fit, they’ve also lowered the minimum age.

You only have to be 16 to line up at 14th and Main this year.

You can register at ogdenwellnessweekend.com for $80 until May 1st, when the price goes up to $90.