OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s going to be a busy weekend across the Ohio Valley, but the fun has already begun at the 22nd annual Wheeling Grecian Festival.

The Grecian Festival features tons of great Greek music and food, and of course the traditional Agape and Evzone dancers. Each night starting at 6, dozens of Agape and Evzone dancers take center stage on the streets outside of the St. John Divine Greek Orthodox Church.

These dancers are one of the most iconic aspects of the Grecian Festival, and for the dancers themselves, it’s a memorable experience none are soon to forget.

“This is my last year and I’ve been blessed to be a part of it. It’s a great experience every time. I have fun getting to spend time with the guys and all the girls, and it’s just a great time to come together, and kind of express who we are.” DYLAN DUNLEVY, Senior Agape and Evzone Dancer

If you want to check it out yourself, the dances go on at 6, 7 and 8 o’clock each night of the festival. The festival can be found at the St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church, and will run through Saturday July 29th from 11AM until 9PM each day.

So stop by, enjoy the dancing, and grab yourself a gyro, and maybe a piece of baklava cheesecake.