OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Warwood Farmers Market have officially kicked off their 2023 season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is the 6th year for the farmers market, and it will run from June 6th to August 29th. It takes place every Tuesday at Garden Park from 4PM to 7PM, rain or shine.

You’ll find all the classic staples of a farmers market like fresh produce and eggs, but also a wide variety of local artisans to help you find that perfect gift. Officials with the market tell us that when you know the story behind the food, you’ll appreciate it more.

“We see people that come here all the time, and they spend more time here talking than they do shopping. They get caught up in conversations with people and it’s just really good to see the community come out for something on a weekly basis, have a destination for them to come and engage with one another.” MATT RAFA, Co-Chair for the Warwood Farmers Market

If you’d like more information, you can text “warwoodfarmersmarket” to 77222. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram, and visit WarwoodFarmersMarket.com.

Their website also has details on how to become a vendor yourself.