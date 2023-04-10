Wheeling Police say they arrested two people after a search warrant in South Wheeling.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, April 7, police say they executed the search warrant at 3735 Eoff Street.

Once officers entered the house, they say they found various types of illegal narcotics, including several grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Drug-using materials and instruments were also seized, according to police.

Austin Lee Troy, 26 of Martins Ferry Ohio, and Rebecca Ann Armstrong, 48 of Wheeling were arrested and each charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Northern Regional Jail, where they currently remain incarcerated.