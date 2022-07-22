WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

As the temperatures continue to rise through out the summer there are things people should be aware of if spending time outside.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two very serious illnesses.

It’s important to know the difference between between them but heat stroke is a far more serious condition.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

For heat stroke the body temperature continues to rise, you start having more neurological symptoms which can lead to confusion, trouble walking, and the more serious symptoms could include seizures and fainting.

“You want to stay out of the hot heat of the day between 10 am and 2 pm. You want to wear light clothes, a hat, adequately hydrate, avoid the alcohol, stay in the shade, take breaks, take care of yourself. It’s about prevention.” Dr. C. Clark Milton – Medical Director of Corporate Health at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

He also says to not leave your pets or children in hot cars.