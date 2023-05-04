WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend is just three weekends away now and thousands of people will make their way to the Friendly City to participate in events focused on physical health.

There are two major events for children at this year’s Wellness Weekend: The Ogden Fun Run and The Tiny Tot Trot. Both take place on Saturday, May 27.

These are non-competitive events, and every participant will get a medal, a ribbon, a T-shirt and a goodie bag.

Ogden Fun Run is a one-mile race for children 12 and under and starts at 8:30 a.m. with a $15 registration fee.

The race route is a clockwise loop that starts by heading east on 14th Street. From there, runners will turn left on Chapline Street and head north to 11th Street. They will then turn right and head east to Eoff Street and make another right heading south towards 16th Street. Turning right onto Chapline Street and running north to 14th Street, the participants will turn left and finish the race at the half marathon start/finish line where they began.

Parents are encouraged to run with their children for free, or they have the option to pay $15 and also receive a T-shirt.

Tiny Tot Trot is for children five and under and takes place at Heritage Port starting at 10:30 a.m. with a $10 registration fee.

Participants are divided into two age groups. Four and five year olds run together, while children three and under run together. Depending on how many kids participate, there may be several heats.

On-site registration is available at WesBanco Arena for both events on Saturday, May 27th.

To ensure kids get the correct shirt size, parents are encouraged to pre-register their children by May 9 at ogdenwellnessweekend.com.

For the very first time, The Pittsburgh Pirates Parrot and Pierogi’s will be in attendance for the weekend.

“What we’re really excited about is this year we’ve partnered with The Pittsburgh Pirates. And they’re going to bring elements of their fun zone down. And that will be available all weekend on the patio of WesBanco Arena. So that will be there on Saturday during the kids’ events and also on Sunday during the Tough As Nails Urban Challenge.” Jennifer Compston-Strough | Managing Editor, The Times Leader

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company sponsors the Tiny Tot Trot and Ogden Fun Run.

The entire Wellness Weekend is presented by WVU Medicine.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of the fun-filled weekend.