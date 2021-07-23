Two men arrested in Wheeling on drug charges

Two people are facing drug charges after two separate incidents in the same area on Wheeling Island Thursday.

The first arrest occurred just after 6:30 a.m. when police say they were conducting a foot patrol around 209 N. Broadway Street after receiving multiple complains of drug activity at that location.

During the foot patrol, police encountered a man riding a bicycle.

While talking to the bicyclist, the officer said he noted suspicious behavior, and the man appeared to be hiding what appeared to be illegal drugs.

Officers say they detained the man and found methamphetamine, heroin and a scale.

As a result, Timothy Ryan Abate, 26 of Bellaire, Ohio was taken into custody.

Abate is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Northern Regional Jail. He was later arraigned by a magistrate on a $2,000 bond.

Later in the day, around 12:30 p.m., officers say they went to the same location for a man around the area squatting inside a garage.

When police approached the man and searched the garage, police say they discovered crack cocaine, marijuana and drug-using materials.

David Lamont Hicks, 45 of Wheeling was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, placed on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond, and released.