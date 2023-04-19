WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting next week, it will be the best of both worlds, as two of the Friendly City’s most popular restaurants will soon be under one roof.

Rachel’s on 16th is merging with Carlito’s Soul Kitchen.

They will be moving into the Carlito’s location at 753 Main Street. The new location offers a more spacious dinning area and an outdoor patio.



Jeramie Alvarado owns the two businesses and says operating out of the same location will be more cost effective.



Folks will still be able to enjoy the popular lunch and breakfast menus offered at Rachel’s. Later in the day, they will switch to the Carlito’s dinner menu, which has received rave reviews.