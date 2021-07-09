Two vibes, two unique boutiques, one Centre Market location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you want to do some shopping this weekend, there’s a brand-new spot in Centre Market.

The two new boutiques are under one roof.

Label 3 and Talan + Lou like to say they’re two different vibes, one location. These boutiques started with pop-up shops for women’s clothing and accessories over the past year until the owners finally found the perfect space to call a permanent home.

It’s amazing. It’s like a dream come true. It’s exactly what we wanted it to look like. We put a lot of time and thought into it. I was here on my day off yesterday, which there are no days off, but I can’t stay away so, I’m really excited. I’m really excited to be a part of Centre Market. Lisa Bronchik, Owner, Label 3 Boutique

On the Label 3 side you’ll find trendy pieces that go from work to weekend.

Buy a blazer and a graphic t-shirt underneath of it with the skirt that you wore to work and wear it out for the weekend or for a Wednesday night wine down. I just try to kinda push people towards the fashion edge a little bit. Lisa Bronchik, Owner, Label 3 Boutique

At Talan + Lou, the style is more casual and comfortable.

I’ve been a stay-at-home more for the last four years and I felt staying at home I really lost myself. I paid more attention to how my kids were going to look and how they’re gonna dress and I realized that if I would just find a few really cool, versatile pieces that I can just put together then I would look just as cool as them. Samantha Holcomb, Owner, Talan + Lou Boutique

Lisa and Samantha said they’re happy to be part of the community and have plenty of events planned for this year.



I always want to teach my kids that if you work really hard you can have anything that you want and that’s what my parents always taught me. Both of them are extremely hard workers and I just want to show them that you can have anything you want if you just put your mind to it. Samantha Holcomb, Owner, Talan + Lou Boutique

Right now the boutique is open from 11 to 5 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They’re open a little later from 11 to 6 on Wednesdays and on Saturdays from 11 to 3.

Be sure to follow the Label 3 and Talan + Lou Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.