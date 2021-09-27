Two Wheeling residents charged in kidnapping incident

The Wheeling Police Department charged two men over the weekend involved in an apparent assault/kidnapping incident.

Police say they were initially called to the 900 block of National Road Saturday afternoon regarding a woman who wanted to talk to police regarding an earlier assault incident. The investigation led officers to Frazier Run Road, where two men implicated in the crime by the victim were located.

Police arrested Joshua Ryan Supanik, 26 of Wheeling, and Tucker Anthony Salonica, 23 of Wheeling. Both are facing a kidnapping charge and taken to the Northern Regional Jail.



They were later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate and are currently being held without bond.