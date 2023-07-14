WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, July 18, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Wheeling and Pittsburgh to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in the next generation of American infrastructure.

Buttigieg will start the day in Wheeling where he will join Mayor Glenn Elliott and other community leaders to see progress on a project to help revitalize downtown Wheeling. The project is being funded in part by a $16 million federal grant from President Biden’s infrastructure law.

Buttigieg will then travel to Pittsburgh where he will join the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Julie Su to meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the local Investing in America Workforce Hub. They’ll discuss ways the local community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs to rebuild our infrastructure.