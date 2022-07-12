Wheeling Police says there is an unconfirmed bomb threat at the Wheeling West Virginia Northern Campus.

West Virginia Northern has evacuated the B&O building, where the unconfirmed bomb was reported, out of caution.

Police say at this time, no one is injured

They also said to avoid the area until further notice.

Wheeling police and fire are on the scene investigating with a K9 explosive unit.

Roadway access is limited in the area of 16th and Chapline Street.

7News is on the scene to gather more information, stick with us for updates.