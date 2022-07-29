WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s one of the signature events of the summer in the Ohio Valley and now the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is back for the weekend.

A group of very dedicated people have spent months planning what they hope will be a weekend the entire family can enjoy.

Everything started at Noon with a ribbon cutting, despite a little bit of rain falling in the area all morning.

The Festival Board brought back all of the favorite music and food we know and love this year, but they also added a few new elements. Perhaps the most anticipated is the return of “Little Italy”. There will be pasta, Italian deserts and so much more all made by local businesses here in the Ohio Valley.

The entertainment lineup is packed as well. When the stage at Heritage Port isn’t filled with music, there will be a Veterans Appreciation Ceremony on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and a Catholic mass on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Brand new this year is a car cruise starting at Noon on Sunday.

They’ve even added some special activities for kids on Sunday. The SMART Center will have hands-on demonstrations on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

While this festival may be in “Wheeling” the Festival Board wants everyone to know that this is for the entire Ohio Valley. Multiple counties are represented in the organization and they give scholarships out to students from each of those counties.

This year the festival is also honoring Italian-American of the Year Anthony “Herk” Sparachane.

So, they hope everyone, from all over the area comes to enjoy.

For a full list of all the weekend’s events, visit italyfest.org.

