WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting a fundraiser, Night at the Casino, in the showroom at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack on February 24.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the gourmet buffet and food stations will be available at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at unitedwayuov.org.

The ticket includes include dinner, five no-value chips, two drink tickets, and a night of fun and music. Additional chips will be available for purchase (10/$5) and there will be a prize table where participants can cash in their chips for a chance to win gift cards at the end of the night.

Nick Arno Entertainment will be on hand along with a photo booth sponsored by State Farm Insurance-Jessica Hoskinson.

The event will have a fun speakeasy theme and there will be a prize for best costume (male and female).

Doug Harrison, CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial Hospitalsc, said, “We are thrilled to support the United Way and their Night at the Casino fundraiser. We at WVU Medicine take great pride in supporting our local community partners.”

Each attendee will receive five no-value chips and will be invited to the gaming tables for fun with these local these celebrity dealers:

Steve Moore, Anchor and Reporter for WTRF 7News

Johnny Haught, retired Professional Fighter and Head Coach/Owner of Ohio Valley MMA

Wendy Anderson, Executive Director of the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce

Alicia Jordan, Marketing Director for Belmont Savings Bank

Anthony “Rico” Ruiz, President and Owner of Ruiz Insurance

Sam from “The BS Hour with Bloomdaddy and Sam”

The event will also feature raffle prizes including four tickets to the WVU basketball game vs. Kansas State on March 4 donated by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, an ice-skating birthday party at the Wesbanco Arena an overnight stay at Oglebay, and other prizes. Tickets are $3 each or two for $5.

Sponsors include Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, WTRF, Lamar Advertising, Wheeling Newspapers, Cornerstone Group, Costanzo & Associates, Main Street Bank, HE Neumann, State Farm Insurance- Jessica Hoskinson, Cardinal Operating Company, Altmeyer Funeral Home, and WesBanco Bank.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley also thanked its annual sponsors: WVU Medicine, Bordas and Bordas, MPLX, Belmont Savings Bank, The Health Plan, Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal, Ziegenfelder, Williams, and Leveltek.

For more information, to learn how you can volunteer, or to donate to help your community, visit www.unitedwayuov.org. Win ($2500), Place ($1000), and Show ($400) sponsorship levels are available. Call Staci or Maddi at the UW office for more details about sponsorships: 304-232-4625 or email sstephen@unitedwayuov.org.