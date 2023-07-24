Wheeling officials have given an update on the major water line break.

Officials say 10th and 7th Street is closed Northbound with Southbound being open.

The trail under the Fort Henry Bridge is closed until further notice.

Crews are working to clean up the mess to get areas open.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – Officials with the Wheeling Fire Department have confirmed with 7News that a significant water line break has occurred in North Wheeling.Wheeling Water Department issued a 48-hour boil order for the north end of Wheeling Island and all of 6th through 9th Streets, along with anyone with low pressure or discolored water.

Sergeant Doug Somerville with Wheeling Police Department confirmed to 7News traffic control will remain in place near the water line break for the rest of the night. West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) is on scene along with the Wheeling Fire and Police Departments.

Main Street between 8th and 9th Streets will be closed overnight according to Wheeling Police Department.

Officials are asking tractor trailers traveling southbound towards North Wheeling to take North Park Road.

The 14-inch water line break happened on 8th Street and connects to a water line on Main Street.