Vehicle Crashes Into Wheeling Home

A vehicle crashed into a home in Wheeling Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at 331 Warwood Avenue in Wheeling.

Wheeling Police say that a vehicle was at the intersection of North 4th street when it pulled out hitting another vehicle that was traveling South on Warwood Ave.

After the vehicles were struck, one vehicle plowed into a home causing damage around 8:30 am.

According to a nearby neighbor, this is the second time this same house was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the drivers and the people in the home did not have any injuries.

Wheeling Police are investigating.