WHEELING, W.Va. — On Thursday, October 27, Vineyard Church’s annual trunk-or-treat will be held at Wheeling Park from 6 to 7 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Park Drive will be packed with creatively decorated cars, costumes, and lots and lots of candy.

The event is free and open to the community.

Trunk or treat is rain or shine.

Preregister your family at vineyardwheeling.com.