WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a perfect solution for people with small children who want to attend church on Sundays.

The Vineyard Church recently purchased the Ohio Valley Building located at the intersection of 10th and Main Streets in Downtown Wheeling.

With this space, the church is looking to do some big things.

The building most recently housed The Children’s Museum of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The Vineyard is currently hosting Children’s Church at the location, for kids from infants through sixth-grade.

Children are separated into age groups where they have the opportunity to sing songs and do crafts.

We really believe that when you are communicating to people, you need to communicate on their level. So children, we create a special space for kids. We create a space where we can learn about God on their level, where they can have fun together and where they are loved. So, it’s a children’s church environment and then the adults all gather at the Capitol Theatre. We have a great time over there on our level. Chris Figaretti, Lead Pastor, The Vineyard Church

The Vineyard will do some major renovations as part of this build and plan for a future day care academy.

