WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Visit Wheeling, WV, in conjunction with Wheeling Heritage, The City of Wheeling, Ohio County, and The Regional Economic Development Partnership received six design and engineering proposals for the redevelopment of the former Knight’s Inn into a new Visitors and Heritage Center.

The groups say this transformative project is set to redefine the City of Wheeling’s primary entrance from the I-70 corridor, situated next to the iconic and historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge, and bolster economic growth through tourism in the Northern West Virginia panhandle.

The committee assessed each proposal based on criteria established by the project team, and the top three scoring submissions are short-listed for interviews, which will occur in October. Project teams were evaluated on their alignment with the project’s vision, scope of work, schedule, proposed project team members, and experiences working in West Virginia.

“Our team is committed to working with companies with the highest qualifications on this project. We did not ask the groups to include a budget to encourage firms to focus on how they would best complete our project goals. We received powerful proposals from all project teams and are confident we will have an outstanding design team at the end of this process,” said Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of the Convention Visitors Bureau.

The project teams with the top three scores are Mills Group, Vridian, and Desmone. The final selection is anticipated in mid-October after each team is interviewed, marking a significant milestone toward the redevelopment effort.

After this process, the Wheeling Gateway Center project team will publicly advertise an RFP for the existing structure’s environmental remediation and demolition work.

Further information regarding future proposal requests can be accessed on the Convention Visitor’s Bureau website at https://wheelingcvb.com/blog/ and Tipping Point’s website https://www.tippingpointdev.com/blog for future project updates.