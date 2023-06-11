WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Community members gathered at the Wheeling Artisan Center Sunday afternoon for a Paint Your Pup event!

Wheeling Heritages’ Volunteer Wheeling group partnered up with Painting With A Twist out of Pittsburgh.

For $75, people were able to submit whatever photo of their pet they liked best – which was then hand drawn onto a canvas by a professional artist.

After the pup designs were done, Painting With A Twist came to the Friendly City to guide owners on how to paint their furry friends.

“Community members are painting their pups. They submitted a photo of their pup to us and then the canvases were designed by Painting With a Twist out of Pittsburgh. And they are here today to walk everyone through their paintings. And that way they can be digitized to add to the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in East Wheeling, the public art installation there.” Cassie Minder | Communications & Development Manager, Wheeling Heritage

After the canvases were digitized, painters got to keep their masterpieces!

While many of the paintings were of dogs, cat lovers are welcome to join in on the fun.

Minder says the cat paintings will not be added to the dog parks to avoid any “conflict of interests.”

Another Paint Your Pup event is being planned for January 2024, and you can learn more about how and when to sign up by following Wheeling Heritage’s Facebook page or by visiting their website.