Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – What are your favorite things to do and see in Wheeling?

Whether it’s the symphony, Oglebay, or our well-preserved historic buildings…chances are you have more than a few volunteers to thank.

In Wheeling Magazine’s quarterly issue is devoted to these public servants, who devote their free time to their love of the Friendly City.

The Rotary Club, the Planning Commission, the Hall of Fame Board and many more are all wrapped up in a feature article titled ‘Wheeling Serves.’

Owner David Allinder says their members are doing more than just their civic duty…they’re making friends along the way.

But they’re all volunteer. They’re people that step up, take time away from their day to go do something to serve their city, and while they’re there, they connect with each other, they get to know each other, they strengthen each other and they help each other. So there’s two benefits, you get the city benefit and you get the personal benefit from joining. David Allinder, Owner, In Wheeling Magazine

Mayor Glenn Elliott is also interviewed for the issue, saying the best way to make your views known to the city is to show up at these groups’ meetings.

You can get your own copy at Kroger or by going to inwheelingmagazine.com.