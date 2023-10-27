WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A new business dedicated to providing comfort for their patients is now open.



Walk of Life Physical Therapy located at 1031 National Road is Wheeling celebrated with an open house Friday.



The business is part of the Echo Manor Complex and is located in the back of the building.



They offer a variety of services and treatments including pelvic floor therapy, head and neck therapy, cancer rehab and massage therapy.

Walk of Life Physical Therapy is owed be Melissa Fletcher. She is a Board-Certified Clinical Specialist with over 10 years of experience in patient care.