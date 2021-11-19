WATCH LIVE AND WIN: Wheeling Christmas Parade

** EDITORS NOTE: STREAM MAY HAVE NO VIDEO OR AUDIO UNTIL LIVE EVENT STARTS AT 6:30 PM**

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Since 1985 the City of Wheeling and Chamber of Commerce has kept the holiday spirit alive with the traditional Christmas parade.

Festive decorations light up the streets and crowds of people gather to see the city’s magical parade. However, this year the Christmas lights will look a little different.

Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says the construction downtown caused them to pivot their existing design.

We’re excited, we’re getting ready for the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights parade which is an event we look forward to putting on every year. While we want to look festive. It’s very challenging to hang the lights in the trees like the traditional fashion like we have been doing in the past. This year we’re starting at the trunk and we’re wrapping them around the trunks and the limbs. ERIKKA STORCH, PRESIDENT OF THE WHEELING AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Storch says she was inspired by other cities’ creative light displays and thought Wheeling could look beautiful with a similar structure.