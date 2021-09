WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Elton John Tribute Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Organizers planned to have the concert at Oglebay Park, but moved it indoors due to the inclement weather.

The indoor concert will not have any public audience but can be seen live on WTRF My Ohio Valley or streamed live on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.