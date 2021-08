WHEELING, W.Va. – Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Waterfront Wednesday concert slated for this evening at Heritage Port is being relocated to the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

WSO on the Go will perform beginning at 7 p.m.

To view the full summer schedule of the City’s events, visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents.