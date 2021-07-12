We are going red… and its for a good cause

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – Five women in the region have been nominated to be this year’s Ohio Valley Woman of Impact.

This 6-week fundraising, and awareness campaign brings awareness to the causes and effects of heart disease.

1 in 3 deaths among women are from heart disease or a stroke each year, and 80% of those deaths are preventable.

Lauren Hersey is one of the 5 women nominated and finds joy in supporting women.

“I am very passionate about women’s wellness and the organizations that I serve like the YWCA, WELD, and the women’s giving circle.” Lauren Hersey – WTRF General Sales Manager

She wants to stress the importance of focusing on yourself, so you can better help others.

“My whole thing is that self-care is not selfish. We have to give ourselves the oxygen mask first before we take care of everyone else.” Lauren Hersey – WTRF General Sales Manager

Hersey said she learned this lesson through her own experiences.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been the person that is just burnt out, fried from doing everything for everyone else.” Lauren Hersey – WTRF General Sales Manager

The American Heart Association relies on these campaigns to bring the latest information to health facilities.

“We rely on our heart walk campaigns, our Heart Balls, our Go Red for Women campaigns just like the one with impact to bring in life saving funds for the American Heart Association.” Ashley Horbachewski – American Heart Association Development Director

American Heart Association Development Director Ashley Horbachewski said this is taking the place of another popular fundraiser.

“In lieu of the 2021 Heart Ball, we have decided to do a Woman of Impact campaign to continue to bring lifesaving funds to the Ohio Valley.” Ashley Horbachewski – American Heart Association Development Director

The overall goal of the Going Red campaign is to raise up women who are helping promote healthy living in their communities.

If you would like to join the fight against heart disease, click here.