WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tonight’s the night Wheeling rocks!

Rock legend Alice Cooper brings his “Too Close for Comfort” tour to the WesBanco Arena tonight, Sunday, October 8.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Cooper’s albums and singles are iconic in rock & roll. “School’s Out”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen”, “Billion Dollar Babies”, and many more. In 1975, Cooper released his first solo album “Welcome to My Nightmare”, accompanied by the groundbreaking theatrical concert tour.

The Alice Cooper band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at WesBancoArena.com, by calling 304-233-4470 or visiting the WesBanco Arena Box Office