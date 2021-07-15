Wesbanco Arena and Capitol Theatre are reopening at full capacity

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – After a long year and a half of COVID restrictions, both of Wheeling’s entertainment venues are 100 percent open. Every seat can be occupied, and masks are no longer required.

The schedule is filling up fast. The first event is this Saturday—with the West Virginia Rough Riders.

They’re going to do an all star game. They’re going to take the opportunity to raise the championship banner. Denny Magruder, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

It’s an alumni game where everybody who played for us comes back and celebrates the 2019 championship and kind of reunites and comes together. It will give the fans something to watch. Mook Zimmerman, Head Coach, West Virginia Roughriders

We’re so excited to be able to raise the banner two years later of our undefeated championship season that ended early July of 2019. Gregg Fornario, Owner, West Virginia Roughriders

The Queen of Queens pageant is next week.

Then three country music concerts in three months—Jamey Johnson, David Allen Coe and Trace Adkins—all at the Capitol Theatre.

After that, there’s Rock Roll and Doo Wop with Bobby Ridell, the Mystics, the Flamingos and the Marvelettes, October 30, also at the Capitol.

Here at the Arena, finally on its third or fourth attempt at schedule, we get to do our PBR bull riding. October 8 and 9, we’ll be doing bull riding. The great thing is, when March comes along, and we’ll get to do bull riding again! Denny Magruder, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

The Box Office is still closed. You can’t buy tickets in person.

You can buy tickets at www.wesbancoarena.com or www.capitoltheatrewheeling.com.

You can rest assured that’s a safe site if you go there. You’re not going to run into a scalper. Denny Magruder, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

The COVID precautions seemed to hit the entertainment industry particularly hard.

It was still the one thing you heard was a risk. Like ‘Don’t enjoy yourself!’ You know, “Please don’t smile and have fun,’ right? We’re in hospitality. We want to entertain and we want to host. And so when that was lifted, it was just a breath of fresh air. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

The last year and a half, an arena and a theater sat idle, but they’ve weathered the COVID storm and they’ve come out on the other side.