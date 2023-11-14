The WesBanco Arena is expected to make a new concert announcement soon.

The WesBanco Arena posted on their social media platforms “concert announcement coming.”

The last time the WesBanco Arena teased a concert announcement was back in July when the WesBanco Arena announced that Alice Cooper would be coming to Wheeling on October 8 with the “Too Close For Comfort” tour and Ice Nine Kills would be in Wheeling with In This Moment for the 2023 “Kiss of Death Tour” on December 2.

You can still purchase tickets for the Ice Nine Kills show here

Stick with 7News for the official announcement from WesBanco Arena.

The WesBanco Arena is located at 2 14th St, Wheeling