WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) In the fall of 2019, the ice system on the floor of Wesbanco Arena failed.



In the three seasons since then, they’ve used a portable ice rink to allow them to continue hosting hockey games and ice shows.



Now they are laying a state-of-the-art floor that is expected to last the next 30 years.



It’s a mammoth job, explained Denny Magruder, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority.



“There are 12 miles of tubing beneath the surface,” Magruder said. “They are laying 300 yards of concrete, brought in by 31 concrete mixers, being smoothed constantly by six riding finishers. They can’t stop until it’s done.”



He says the concrete is a special mix that allows for moderate expansion and contraction.



The arena hosts the Wheeling Nailers as well as amateur hockey, professional ice shows, and the Symphony On Ice.



Magruder says the entire project costs $1.7 million.



He says the target date to reopen for skating is the first week in October.



The first Nailers hockey game, an exhibition game, is scheduled for Oct. 14.