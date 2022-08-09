WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy.

The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday.

“This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most interested in the field of professional healthcare, specifically those seeking a Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree,” said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, WLU’s president.

“We are pleased to partner with West Liberty University and look forward to welcoming qualified students into our well-established program. This agreement is sure to result in well-trained physical therapists serving the community and the larger medical field, something we can all appreciate,” said Ginny R. Favede, Wheeling’s president.

The agreement will ensure two West Liberty students, who qualify, will be accepted into Wheeling Universities Doctor of Physical therapy Program.

The program will be open to any West Liberty student or recent graduate who meets specific qualifications:

Must have a grade point average of 3.3 or higher

Must have completed several prerequisite courses

Students much have at least a B in each of these courses.

For more information on the program, call 1-866-937-8542