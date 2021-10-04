West Virginia Attorney General to host Wheeling Town Hall

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Wheeling to speak with residents, business leaders and community organizers about updates on recent actions taken by his office, including opposition to broad federal overreach.

“Town hall meetings foster a unique dialogue between our office and West Virginia residents,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We are able to provide important information to people about consumer protection issues and hear about challenges facing their area. That’s why we hope everyone will come to this meeting to share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns.”

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Independence Hall, located at 1528 Market St., Wheeling.

The event is open to the public. All are encouraged to attend.