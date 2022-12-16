BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 families just picked up their Christmas hams, and an abundance more, at the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.

Some of the food is donated by Mountaineer Foodbank, and much of the rest is gathered by churchgoers.

Since 1992, this congregation has made it their mission to feed the hungry, not just for Christmas, but all year long.

The fourth Friday of every month is an answered prayer for dozens of local families.

“We’ve had people say that without us giving this food, they wouldn’t have food for the whole month. They runout before they come. So, yes. If we didn’t have it, they would go hungry.” Mona Knollinger, Assistant Director at Mt Olivet United Methodist

And if someone runs out before January, there is a “caring cupboard” open; just call ahead.