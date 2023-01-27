West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be in Wheeling on Friday for two events.
The first event will be at Independence Hall at noon where the Governor will hold a town hall event to speak about the proposed personal income tax cut.
The Governor’s proposal, that has passed in the House, would allow for a 50% cut in the personal income tax over three years.
Governor Justice will stay in Wheeling for an event at 2:00pm.
The Governor will be joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston and local officials at WesBanco Arena to commemorate the official completion of the Wheeling I-70 Bridge Project.
