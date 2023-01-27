West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be in Wheeling on Friday for two events.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first event will be at Independence Hall at noon where the Governor will hold a town hall event to speak about the proposed personal income tax cut.

The Governor’s proposal, that has passed in the House, would allow for a 50% cut in the personal income tax over three years.

Governor Justice will stay in Wheeling for an event at 2:00pm.

The Governor will be joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston and local officials at WesBanco Arena to commemorate the official completion of the Wheeling I-70 Bridge Project.

7News will live stream both events here, and on the 7News Facebook page.