Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday.

Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the City of Wheeling. Improvements include repaving the streets, upgrading sidewalks and curb ramps to be ADA accessible, as well as installing new traffic signals.



You can watch the live stream of the event on WTRF.com

Gov. Justice will also be with Babydog at Wheeling City Centre Market – Outdoor plaza next to Coleman’s Fish Market

Gov. Justice will greet constituents and discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.