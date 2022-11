The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday.

Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention.

The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.

Gov. Justice will give his address at 11:00 am.