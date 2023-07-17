The new West Virginia indoor football team has an official team name and logo.

The American Indoor Football (AIF) league announced that the West Virginia Miners will compete in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The team’s name and colors, a variation of Old Gold and Blue, pay homage to the state’s official colors and the region’s rich mining history, which represents the resilient nature of the local community.

Owners Josh Resignalo and Chris Duffy expressed their enthusiasm for the launch of the West Virginia Miners.

Resignalo stated, “We are thrilled to bring professional indoor football back to Wheeling and share our passion for the sport with the community.” Duffy added, “The West Virginia Miners will strive to create a memorable experience for fans, and we look forward to building a successful and lasting franchise in Wheeling.”

The West Virginia Miners will call WesBanco Arena their home venue for the 2024 season.

Commissioner John Morris on the West Virginia Miners newest announcement. “We are delighted with the naming of the West Virginia Miners. Wheeling has a strong sports culture, and we believe the Miners will captivate the community with their high-energy style of play,” said Morris.

Larry Clark, the Director of Operations for the AIF, emphasized the commitment to providing a thrilling and engaging experience for fans. “We are excited that WesBanco Arena will be the home venue for the West Virginia Miners because of its excellent facilities and the passionate support of the Wheeling community. We are confident that the Miners will create unforgettable moments and establish a deep connection with their fans,”

Other teams in the conference include the Corpus Christi Tritons out of Corpus Christi Texas, the Cedar Rapids Riverkings out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the River City Rage out of Council Bluffs, Iowa.